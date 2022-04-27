"We like the parks, but I would like to see more swings and slides."

— Jackie Mobley, Muskogee

"I want to see more fishes and frogs in the pond. I saw a frog the other day."

— Kaiden Barnett, Muskogee

"I like the park but would like to see more shade, especially in the summer."

— CoCo Epps, Muskogee

"I want more climbing things so I can be like Spiderman."

— Legend Jones, Muskogee

"I play disc golf and would like to see more benches to take a break. I would like to see more benches all over."

— Diane Briskey, Muskogee

