“Houston Street is one of the worst streets in Muskogee.”

— Maggie Sellers, Muskogee

“That entire little curved road that goes from 40th Street up to the VA.”

— David Hewson, Muskogee

“The ones at Greenhill Cemetery. Other towns have nice paved roads in their cemeteries.”

— Kimberly Durossette, Muskogee

“Corner of South N Street and Baltimore Avenue.”

— John Mills, Muskogee

“North 13th Street and West Broadway.”

— Ray Walsh, Muskogee.

