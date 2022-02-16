Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.