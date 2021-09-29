"Taking the kids out to the pumpkin patch in Porter! We have a wonderful time and love all the activities!"
— Shayna Montgomery, Fort Gibson
"The fast fest at Robber Cave State park. I know it's crowded, but the car show, arts n crafts, the smell of funnel cakes, pork rinds, Carmel corn, turkey legs, hot dogs, wow."
— Steven Newton, Muskogee
"Going to a pumpkin patch. Every year my grandma and I would take my kids. We would go on hayrides, pick pumpkins, apples, play in the leaves. This is one activity that still today that makes me feel like she is still here with me."
— Jessica Fowler, Muskogee
"Fighting leaves! Not really! Camping!"
— Steve Lorraine, Muskogee
"Camping, bonfires, cobblers, and s’mores with our brand new Boy Scout Troop 622!! And our established Cub Scout Pack 622!"
— Melissa Ward, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.