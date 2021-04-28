"No matter what happened, she was always encouraging and telling me to think it through. Even to this day she always tells me what a good job I'm doing."
— Marlon Coleman, Muskogee
"I would have to say one of them would be the day I became a Muskogee police officer and she pinned my badge on me for the first time at the swearing-in ceremony."
— Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee
"My favorite memory is her embrace. No matter how much I hurt from pain or sickness, her wonderful embrace made it melt away in her arms."
— Albert Jones, Wagoner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.