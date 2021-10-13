"My house is by far my favorite. Stay blessed y'all!"
— Tresh Duby, Checotah
"Having spent almost our entire lives in Northwestern Oklahoma, we are loving EVERYWHERE we have taken a drive to in Eastern OK. So far it's ALL so pretty!"
— Chris Little, Checotah
"My own front yard in Fort Gibson! I love this town."
— Tina Cox, Fort Gibson
"I love driving out to Kenwood and Salina."
— Madison Wagnon, Wagoner
"Talimena drive, U.S 59 up through Arkansas, Wichita Mountains, Lawton."
— Bill Sharp, Muskogee
"I like to drive around Cookson, and Welling is beautiful."
— Dixie Hooper, Muskogee
