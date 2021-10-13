"My house is by far my favorite. Stay blessed y'all!"

— Tresh Duby, Checotah

"Having spent almost our entire lives in Northwestern Oklahoma, we are loving EVERYWHERE we have taken a drive to in Eastern OK. So far it's ALL so pretty!"

— Chris Little, Checotah

"My own front yard in Fort Gibson! I love this town."

— Tina Cox, Fort Gibson

"I love driving out to Kenwood and Salina."

— Madison Wagnon, Wagoner

"Talimena drive, U.S 59 up through Arkansas, Wichita Mountains, Lawton."

— Bill Sharp, Muskogee

"I like to drive around Cookson, and Welling is beautiful."

— Dixie Hooper, Muskogee

