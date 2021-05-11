"I have been telling my two youngest grandchildren that when COVID was over it would be summer and I would take them swimming and to the water parks as much as I could."
— Linda Miller, Muskogee
"Same thing I did last year. Live my life, enjoy my family and friends."
— Jessica Hooper-Fowler, Muskogee
"Keep on wearing my mask and try to keep my loved ones safe just in case! I would like to visit the water park in Muskogee. I've never been."
— Gina Parker Self, Checotah
