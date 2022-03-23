"I'm not conserving gas. I'm cutting my budget elsewhere. I work in Eufaula, live in Muskogee and drive to Tulsa 3-4 times a week."

— Brittany Moore, Muskogee

"I survive by trusting God. That's how!"

— Tim Rice, Checotah

"I was going to gripe about gas prices, but then I remembered I'm not a little girl and my country is not being bombed and I still have a car and I'm safe and I didn't have to evacuate so I quickly shut up!"

— Jessica Gehle, Muskogee

"Shoot…I can't reserve. I have to go to work everyday so we can afford to eat and live."

— Bryon Sides, Muskogee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you