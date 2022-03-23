"I'm not conserving gas. I'm cutting my budget elsewhere. I work in Eufaula, live in Muskogee and drive to Tulsa 3-4 times a week."
— Brittany Moore, Muskogee
"I survive by trusting God. That's how!"
— Tim Rice, Checotah
"I was going to gripe about gas prices, but then I remembered I'm not a little girl and my country is not being bombed and I still have a car and I'm safe and I didn't have to evacuate so I quickly shut up!"
— Jessica Gehle, Muskogee
"Shoot…I can't reserve. I have to go to work everyday so we can afford to eat and live."
— Bryon Sides, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.