Youngsters and teens can develop singing, dancing and theater skills during two week-long sessions at Camp Roxy.
The Roxy Theater will host its annual Camp Roxy Performance Camp for ages 6-12. Sessions are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through July 16 and July 19-23.
Students from age 13 to 16 can develop vocal and dancing skills at the Roxy Arts Intensive, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through July 16 and July 19-23.
Performances at 5:30 p.m. July 16 and 23 will let students at each camp show what they learned. Enrollment is open for each camp, director Camerin James said.
"Students can expect to learn acting, singing and dancing, as well as the technical side of theater," James said. "They also can gain self-confidence, learn performing skills. They can make friends at camp and know more about them."
The Arts Intensive sessions will feature workshop-focused sessions in which students get one-on-one coaching from professionals.
The workshops can focus on a particular area, such as technical theater, music, movement, dance or acting.
The Performance Camp gives students opportunity to work on a different production each week, James said.
"Enchanted Experience" during the first week will feature music and skits from fantasy movies such as "Beauty and the Beast," "Shrek," "Frozen" and Aladdin."
"Broadway Bound," the second week's production, features hits from Broadway musicals, such as "Grease," "Hello, Dolly," "Wicked" or "Hairspray."
A 2018 graduate of Fort Gibson High School, James was active in the Tiger theater program for four years. He is a senior communications major at Northeastern State University.
Haley Frix will lead dancing. Robbie Anderson will lead music.
Students can register online by filling out the form and emailing it or dropping by the Roxy Theater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
James said scholarships are available to help pay for the camp. People can fill out scholarship applications and bring it by the Roxy, he said.
If you go
WHAT: Roxy Arts Intensive.
WHO: Ages 13-16.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through July 16 and July 19-23.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
TUITION: $75.
REGISTRATION: Through Roxy Theater Facebook page or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHAb1KW4gB9USUxCP3fXzrrfEDU6paXrpJUuCozAF8ufe5Kg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2nZCMnxORcRD25-jSvEI8Y1kQztrw5MRgbPfmLJCLYXhRfM17oAglBZkY
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6366.
WHAT: Camp Roxy Performance Camp.
WHO: Ages. 6-12.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Monday through July 16 and July 19-23.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
TUITION: $75.
REGISTRATION: Through Roxy Theater Facebook Page or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHAb1KW4gB9USUxCP3fXzrrfEDU6paXrpJUuCozAF8ufe5Kg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2nZCMnxORcRD25-jSvEI8Y1kQztrw5MRgbPfmLJCLYXhRfM17oAglBZkY
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6366.
