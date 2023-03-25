Retired miner Mike Miller said he couldn't believe his house was on fire when he and his wife came home from a doctor's appointment Thursday afternoon.
"We got just around the corner here and my sister called and said, 'Your house is on fire.' We looked and saw the fire trucks, the smoke," Miller said. "We couldn't believe it was our house, we couldn't see the house. It was just black smoke everywhere. I couldn't even see the firemen the smoke was so bad. I think they were looking for us. We let them know immediately that we were the owners and that nobody was in there."
Mike and Amy Miller, plus their Boston terrier, Luna, escaped injury when their house’s interior was destroyed by fire caused by a lightning strike during Thursday afternoon's storm.
Muskogee Fire Department spokesman Jeff Watkins said lightning struck the east side home and caught the attic on fire.
"It hit the brick and it looked like somebody had taken some sort of saw and cut a notch out of the brick," he said. "It blew a hole in the brick, ignited the attic. The fire was in the attic and spread through the living area."
Muskogee Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue squad and a command vehicle, with 12 firefighters.
Watkins said a lightning strike can be as hot as 50,000 degrees.
"Any time it comes into contact with combustible material, it's going to ignite it immediately," he said.
The Millers spent Friday inspecting their home and assessing damage. Charred remains of the kitchen, pantry and living room could be seen through broken windows — and smelled from the front porch.
"I think we're going to have to wait for insurance," Amy Miller said. "They're going to want to come check it out."
As he rested in a folding chair found in the backyard swimming pool, Mike Miller praised how his neighbors responded.
"I have never seen people who weren't with the fire department or police department run toward danger," he said. "My neighbors were running down the street and getting here, and this was exploding. Things were blowing and they were beating on the wall and door trying to get in."
A new truck inside of the garage had outside damage, Mike Miller said. "I don't know how the electronics were affected."
Amy Miller recalled seeing fire trucks "and just smoke."
"They said if we'd have been in there, we would have been knocked out of the house," she said. "The concussion knocked the back patio doors open."
Furniture burned beyond recognition, a big screen TV melted. Yet, photo albums and home videos were spared, Amy Miller said. They had been stored in cabinets near the living room floor, she said. A silver pitcher Miller's grandmother had owned looked unaffected in a corner kitchen cabinet.
"Crazy," she said. "I had the bedroom doors closed, and those did well. So there's just a lot of smoke damage in there."
She said the family is staying at a hotel, where they spent Thursday night.
Amy Miller said she and her husband had their house custom built and moved in about six months ago.
"We had lived in Wyoming for 40 years, then out at Fort Gibson Lake for seven years," she said. "All his family is here."
Mike Miller said he grew up in the Muskogee area and came back to Muskogee to be with family. He said his father was from Webbers Falls and his mother was from Elm Grove. A sister lives three blocks around the corner from his house.
Miller said the main thing the family needs now is clothing. A Go Fund Me account has been set up.
