LIHEAP winter heating online enrollment open

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Human Services has begun accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their winter heating utility bills. Applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.
LIHEAP
LIHEAP is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling, in addition to the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP), which is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance, which is available year-round.
Eligible households already receiving assistance through Oklahoma Human Services can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through Oklahoma Human Services have been notified by mail and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.
LIHEAP PAYMENTS
Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for the winter heating program. LIHEAP payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of heating. “Household” is defined as individuals using one utility meter or energy source.
Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both Oklahoma Human Services and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
LIHEAP INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES
The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:
1 person: $1,473
2 people: $1,984
3 people: $2,495
4 people: $3,007
5 people: $3,518
6 people: $4,029
7 people: $4,541
8 people: $5,052
Persons applying for each program should have the most recent heating bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income.
For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.
