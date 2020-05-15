A possible tornado caused extensive damage along Elm Grove Road south of Muskogee on Friday morning.
Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan said a witness saw a tornado dip down around U.S. 64 and Elm Grove Road.
"It looks like it traveled along Elm Grove Road and did quite a bit of damage between U.S. 64 and close to the 6000 block of Elm Grove Road. There's quite a bit of damage," Mahan said. "There's trees down everywhere. It definitely looks like a tornado. From all the damage we're seeing, it definitely looks like a tornado dipped down here."
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said 16 residences have been damaged.
Mahan said he saw one mobile home demolished.
"There was, I believe, an adult male there and a juvenile male there, and they had to crawl out from under it," Mahan said. "They're both okay. We've seen one trailer house that's completely gone. We're seeing a lot of tree damage and a lot of structural damage. I saw a house earlier where it took their garage and pushed it into their house about two feet."
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said there is about a mile of downed power lines blocking Elm Grove Road. He said he's waiting for utility companies to clear the road.
A command center has been set up at the Keefeton fire station, Doke said.
He said there are "hundreds of trees down across roads" throughout the district.
"Our crews are working diligently to get them passable right now," Doke said. "Now our focus is to make sure everyone's safe."
The second phase would be to deal with the aftermath of the tornados, he said.
"There's going to be an enormous amount of flooding," Doke said.
