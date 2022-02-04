The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and all other outpatient locations for Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will have limited services available at all outpatient clinics today and will honor all scheduled appointments unless otherwise notified.
If you have a face-to-face appointment and want to verify operational status before departure or would like to change an appointment to a telephone or virtual visit, please call 888-397-8387.
The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa will be closed on Saturday.
Information: Facebook page (Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System - Home | Facebook) or go to www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/ for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.