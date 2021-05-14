Lincoln Enrichment Center in Wagoner receives grant to support literacy

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee – Dollar General Literacy Foundation will award more than $100,000 in literacy grants to Oklahoma nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
Lincoln Enrichment Center in Wagoner will receive $3,000. The comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries, and we are pleased to provide our largest one-day grant award to serve additional students this year,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy.”
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also is accepting applications for youth literacy grants until 10 p.m. May 20. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.
