Stephanie Tippie is offering line dancing lessons at three locations. The class is offered from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Mondays in Fort Gibson in the intermediate gym (follow paw prints by McDonald's to first building on the right). Additional classes are available at Strictly Fitness, 336 East Side Blvd., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and is free for Strictly Fitness members and $5 for nonmembers. Classes also are offered from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Hatbox Dance Building, 540 S. 40th St. Beginners to intermediate. Cost: $5 per person. No alcohol or smoking allowed. All ages welcome.
Information: Stephanie Tippie, (918) 869-8544.
