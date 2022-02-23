Chili Day sponsored by the Muskogee County Lions Club, set of 11 a.m. Wednesday has been rescheduled.
The event, which will take place at the Bedouin Shrine Temple, is now set for 11 a.m. March 2.
A wintry mix. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
89, print shop business owner, passed Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Graveside service: 11AM, Saturday, February 26, 2022 @ Greenhill Cemetery Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
65, Century 21 Realtor, passed Thursday, February 17, 2022 Funeral service: 10AM, Friday, February 25, 2022 @ Fort Gibson Church of Christ, Fort Gibson, OK Service provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Ray DeFoor was born in Porum, Oklahoma on November 20, 1937 to Forney Scribner and Minnie Alice (Tidwell) DeFoor. He passed away in Checotah, Oklahoma on February 17, 2022 at the age of 84. He is survived by: One daughter: Valerie Senters and Husband, Anthony, of Checotah, OK One son: Bryan …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.