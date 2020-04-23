Liquor stores see increase in sales

Michael Alberty's sales at Broadway Liquor and Mixers surged amid panic buying, he said, when his customers believed his store might close down in response to COVID-19.
"For a little bit, everybody was kind of doing the panic buying at first, so it was up a whole bunch, but then everybody got the right kind of information and it went back to normal, but it’s still a little up from there," Alberty said. "A lot of people aren’t working, so they’re taking the opportunity to do some things at home and maybe drink a little."
Jerry Hukill of USA Liquors saw a similar spike in sales before things died down a little, he said.
"Early on in that panic buying phase, we were busier than normal. Now we’re probably about two thirds of normal," Hukill said. "It came back to normal, now it’s less than normal."
Both stores have taken measures like ensuring access to hand sanitizer and more frequent store cleanings to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures, owners said.
"Just making sure to keep in mind to clean the doors and handles and yourself, and then get back to doing what you’re doing," Alberty said. "Everybody’s been real good about being careful and what not."
Stores have also started offering curbside service, which Hukill said has been good for his sales numbers and his customers.
"That’s been a help, and it’s been good for people that want to come into the store, obviously. They can call, but a few have honked or made a noise, so on and so forth," Hukill said.
A recently passed proposition to open Muskogee County liquor stores on Sunday has kept sales up amid the economic slump, too, Hukill said.
"The Sunday sales have obviously helped, we’re starting to gain a customer base on Sunday," Hukill said. "Easter was good, and it’s worked out better for the customers. We certainly appreciate the citizens of the county voting that in. That’s been good for everybody I think."
Hukill said, however, that product shortages were likely thanks to disruptions in supply chains and an ailing workforce.
"A lot of the manufacturers are having a hard time getting product in. We’re trying different brands and different things to get in, but there's going to be some shortages on some things," Hukill said. "That’s true for almost all the wholesalers and the companies. They don’t have very much manpower. We might order 20 cartons of cigarettes; we might get five. It’ll be just like the grocery store; there’s not enough of things being made or shipped until we finally catch up to whatever the new normal’s going to be."
