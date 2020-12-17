Muskogee Housing staff and volunteers will distribute approximately 186 Christmas Literacy Bags to all households with children living at Port City Acres, Whispering Pines, and Green Country Village.
Each bag will contain children’s age-appropriate books, fun literacy activities, arts and crafts, activity books, stuffed animals for children 0-4, and much more, to encourage parents and/or caregivers to read to their young children. This year, over 365 children will benefit from the literacy bags.
The following is a list of scheduled events:
Port City Acres – 2 p.m. Monday.
Whispering Pines – 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Green Country Village – 2 p.m. Tuesday
Information: Shirlene George, director of Family Services, (918) 910-5498.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.