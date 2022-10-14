Literacy council hosts photo contest

The Muskogee Area Literacy Council is holding a "Wild About Reading" photo contest at the Muskogee Public Library.
Submissions should reflect the theme, and the literacy council will display the entries at the library from Nov. 7-14.
The community can vote for the People's Choice award, and Muskogee Art Guild members will be official judges. An awards ceremony will be held at the library at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.
Entrants may submit two printed photos that are at least 5-inches by 7-inches in size.
Registration information, release forms and full contest rules are at eols.org/2022-photo-contest/.
Information: Adult Literacy Coordinator Penny Chastain, pchastain@eols.org or (918) 682-6657.
