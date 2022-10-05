Muskogee Area Literacy Council needs volunteer adult literacy tutors.
Tutors work with adults 18 and over in GED test preparation, English as a Second Language (ESL), Adult Basic Education, and U.S. Citizenship test preparation.
Tutors must be 21 and over, have a high school diploma or equivalent, speak, read, and write English proficiently, and have basic computer skills.
Tutors are not required to have teaching experience or certification, and training will be provided. In addition, tutors can choose to teach in-person in the library or online.
Request an application and background check form by emailing Penny Chastain, the Adult Literacy Coordinator at pchastain@eols.org or (918) 682-6657.
