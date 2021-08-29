Hilldale eighth-grader Lilly Beverage signed autographs like a Major League pro Sunday afternoon.
Lilly and other members of the Green Country Muskogee Little League softball team signed softballs, T-shirts, papers and other items Sunday as Muskogee celebrated their victory in the Little League Softball World Series.
"I think it feels kind of good because nobody else has ever done this before," Lilly said. "It's a super special moment because, as we all know, this may never happen again. With all of us girls to be real super close already, it feels super good."
Green Country won the World Series Aug. 18, defeating a team from Chesterfield, Virginia. The Championship was held in Greenville, North Carolina.
The city honored the championship win with a celebration in front of Muskogee Civic Center. Team members and coaches were presented with keys to the city.
"Muskogee needed some hope, and when we needed it the most, we got it from our young people," Mayor Marlon Coleman said. "I think it speaks volumes for these young people that she came out and supported these young people. And it speaks volumes for us that these young people are willing to represent us."
Hilldale Elementary third-grader Kinsley Leach, only five grades younger than Lilly, made sure she got autographs from each member of the Green Country team. She said she watched all the games on TV and hopes to play softball.
Lilly said she was "so excited" to get the team trophy.
"All my feelings were there," she said, adding that she expects the experience to help her play better softball as a Hilldale Hornet.
Gary and Gail Dotson, joined by Carol Glory, all of Tahlequah, went to North Carolina to watch their granddaughter, Riley Dotson of Woodall, play.
"People down there were great. They treat you like royalty, treated the girls like royalty," Gary Dotson said.
Haileigh Galvan, a Green Country team coach, said winning was an amazing experience, "not only for the kids but for us, as well."
"They're getting support from all over Oklahoma, even from different states," said Galvan, who coaches softball at Oktaha Junior High School. "They're going out there playing the game they love, now there getting the recognition they deserve because they all have amazing talent and they all have amazing personalities as students and athletes. It's amazing the support system that's coming to Oklahoma."
Oktaha was well represented, with three players on the Green Country team — Mileigh Needham, Shianne Dill and Aubree Davis.
Mileigh, 13, said Sunday's celebration was really great.
"And I like that our hometown is supporting us all," she said. "It's just crazy that we went up there and we all had a great experience together.
She said the championship series "was a little scary at first."
"But, it was just a super cool experience all around," she said. "Little League treated us so well, and we really felt welcome there by everybody."
Mileigh's softball career is far from over. She said she expects to play for the Oktaha Tigers. She said school softball is harder than Little League.
"It's not so much more competitive. You're playing for one big prize, the Championship," she said, looking toward playing into high school. "It's a big deal. I expect to have at least four State Championship rings."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.