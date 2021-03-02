Emilee Johnston of Muskogee FFA scratched and brushed her Berkshire pig to keep it calm during the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show on Monday.
The pig snuffed its nose into the fresh sawdust, spread across the show ring inside the new Hatbox Event Center arena.
Berkshire pigs were the first animals to compete in the regional competition, which runs through Friday at the event center. A premium show and sale will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Berkshires face a lot of competition. Rowdy Fewel, regional show director, said 704 hogs are entered in the regional competition. The swine competitions are spread across two days, Fewel said.
“We can’t do 704 hogs by midnight tonight,” Fewel said at 5:30 p.m. Monday. “It will be 12 hours tomorrow and five hours today.
Johnston, an MHS freshman, said preparing the pig took a lot of work and babying.
“I had to brush him down and spray him with Revive to shine him up a little bit,” she said. “I had to baby him.”
Johnston placed eighth in her class, which was better than she did last year, her first year to show a pig.
This is the regional show’s first year in the new arena. For several years, the show had been held at converted hangars at Hatbox. Before then, the show was held at Muskogee County Fairgrounds.
Johnston said she appreciates how warm, large and well-lit the new arena is.
Eufaula ag teacher Kory Ridley said the new facilities are “just amazing.”
“They keep progressing every year at Hatbox since we left the old fairgrounds location,” Ridley said. “It’s just incomparable to the facilities at the old round barn.”
He recalled showing at the Muskogee County Fairgrounds’ round arena while attending Haskell schools. He graduated in 2006. He taught at Eufaula for nine years.
Like others, Ridley praised the new center’s lighting, heat and seating. He added “room for people, visibility of the show ring, the way it’s located to the pen barns. Everything about it.”
Muskogee Junior
Regional Livestock Show Schedule
TUESDAY
• Durocs, Hampshires, Yorks, Crosses and other hog breeds — 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Doe kids show — 11 a.m.
• Market goat show — 30 minutes after end of the doe kid show.
THURSDAY
• Sheep show — 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Heifer show — 8:30 a.m.
• Steer show — 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
• Chuck wagon feed — 5 p.m.
• Buyers dinner — 5 p.m.
• Premium Auction Sale — 6 p.m.
