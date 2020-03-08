Carlee Clark followed a family tradition with her Grand Champion Heifer.
“Both of my sisters have won it, and I’m the last of three to win,” the Muldrow ninth-grader said.
Clark showed her heifer at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show’s Premium Sale on Saturday night.
She walked her black heifer out of the show ring with $2,700 in winnings from the bidder and add-ons.
“All my hard work finally paid off,” she said.
Saturday’s Premium Sale listed 168 exhibitors showing hogs, sheep, goats and cattle. Many placed high in their breed and division competition.
Peoples National Bank President Mike Stidham scanned the sale list for area youth showing. He said he particularly looks for 4-H Club and FFA members in the Checotah trade area, including Checotah, Eufaula, Midway, Oktaha, Porum, Warner.
He had quite a lot to look through.
“The kids have done a great job getting to this level,” Stidham said. “They put in a lot of hard work, a lot of time, not to mention expense.”
Exhibitors get to keep proceeds from the bidders.
Lucas Hamlin of Stigler 4-H received $1,100 from Bumpers Construction after showing his Reserve Champion Doe Kid.
“I’m pleased,” Lucas said, adding that he plans to use the proceeds for coyote calls.
Lucas said he will take his doe home “to have babies.”
His mother, Lyndee Hamlin, said a goat he showed last year is due to give birth.
Lucas said he worked his goat hard to prepare her for the show.
“I walked her around in circles and set her up,” he said, adding that he was nervous about showing.
“I’ve showed her for years and have not done this good,” he said, adding he does not know what made this doe any different.
Braden Watts of Warner 4-H received $1,200 for his Reserve Champion Hog. This is the third-grader’s first year to show.
He said he worked hard to prepare his hog. Work involved walking him 20 minutes a day, and watering him.
Kaytlyn Cash of Porum FFA groomed her Breed Champion Limousin Heifer before the sale.
“We’re hoping for a good bit of money,” she said. “The best we’ve ever done here was $2,000, and that’s when I did a lot better than I did. If we break $800, I’ll be very happy.”
She said she’ll use the proceeds to pay for another animal and for stock show travel.
“It’s not a cheap hobby,” she said, correcting herself to say “it’s a passion.”
Cash said she’s been showing animals for eight years. Saturday, she wore a massive silver belt buckle for showing Reserve Champion Heifer in 2018.
“It’s really cool because one of my really close friends won it this year,” she said.
