Area clergy members and social workers agreed that congregations can do more to help people deal experiencing trauma.
"How often do we miss that little bitty effort to say I care," Timothy Baptist Church Pastor Kelly Payne asked during the recent Hope Through Healing Trauma Informed Community Summit.
Payne joined a panel of clergy members discussing how churches can respond to trauma.
Taylor Otterbine, student pastor at the Brick Church, defined trauma as "a moment that singularly affects your life, emotionally, physically, spiritually and emotionally.
"It's a moment like there was life before and life after," Otterbine said, adding that his own trauma had a massive impact on how he sees the world, and interacts with the church.
People also can encounter ongoing or repeated trauma such as domestic violence or racial trauma, said social worker Joshua J. Knowles, a former youth pastor who studied at Oral Roberts University.
"People we live with and love might be experiencing ongoing trauma, but sometimes we don't recognize it that way," Knowles said.
He referred to the Book of James which says true religion is to care for the widow and the orphan.
"By definition, a widow and an orphan experienced trauma," Knowles said. "You cannot separate the gospel from trauma-informed care."
Helping people through trauma takes caution and understanding.
"There's been a lot of times in my ministry when I tried to utilize the Bible and the Gospel to bring light to someone who was in the midst of a very dramatic situation, and it almost was offensive, because they weren't ready. The trauma hadn't been dealt with enough to even begin to see that someone loved them that they couldn't see," Payne said. "So we have to be willing to step away from our way sometimes, and get them the help they need that some of you were trained to provide, then pray that that is enough for their heart to soften up to receive the Gospel."
Knowles said people going through trauma tend to focus on what they need now.
"They don't have that luxury to be dreaming and envisioning eternal well-being when their current well-being is unbearable," Knowles said. "As a social worker, I am doing what I can to minimize the results of trauma and other hurts."
Otterbine said to just let hurting people speak.
"They don't need to be accurate or even theologically correct or politically correct," he said. "Give them the space to get the pain out."
Steve Moss, lead pastor at Boulevard Christian Church, said people dealing with trauma tend to isolate from others. However, God knows all about the person's trauma.
"He not only knows the depth of the hurt, He knows the effects of that hurt, and He provides the ultimate healing," Moss said. "Christ understands our brokenness fully. Jesus went to the desert, and Satan comes to him at the most vulnerable time."
The Rev. Bob Wickizer, who was rector at Grace Episcopal Church, said the leader of a congregation should set and example and "just be Christlike."
"Church is not a building," he said. "It's out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.