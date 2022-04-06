Unofficial results
Muskogee County
Muskogee City Council, Ward 4 — Tracy Alan Hoos II, 240 votes, or 58.82%; Stanley Earl Perkins, 168 votes, or 41.18%
Haskell Board of Education, Office No. 2. — Annita Taber, 137 votes, or 55.24%; John Dillingham, 111 votes, or 44.76%.
Midway Board of Education, Office No. 2 — Cal Horsley, 90 votes, or 63.38%; Jarred Ziegler, 52 votes, or 36.62%.
Porum Board of Education, Office No. 2 — Charles Young, 85 votes, or 57.05%; Lauren Barnes, 64 votes, or 42.95%.
Cherokee County
Briggs, $1.3 million bond proposition — For, 75 votes, or 72.1%; against, 29 votes, or 27.88%.
Tahlequah Board of Education, Office No. 2 — Stephanie Crawford, 343 votes, or 60.28%; Bart Frank, 226 votes, or 39.72%.
Keys Board of Education, Office No. 2 — Beth Brandt, 175 votes, or 67.31%; Preston Ward, 85 votes, or 32.69%.
Woodall Board of Education, Office No. 2 — Sarah Battenfield, 28 votes, or 82.35%; Elizabeth O’Connell, 6 votes, or 17.65%.
Sequoyah County
Gore Board of Education, Office No. 2 — Jeremiah Perryman, 282 votes, or 67.46%; Bradford Montgomery, 136 votes, or 32.54%.
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.