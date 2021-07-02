Local, area highway construction could impact holiday traffic

The following construction projects will impact those choosing to travel on interstates and major highways through Monday. For daily traffic advisories, visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at (405) 425-3600 or visit www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.
Muskogee County
U.S. 69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Oktaha and Summit for resurfacing.
McIntosh County
U.S. 69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Eufaula for reconstruction.
Interstate 40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at U.S. 69B (mm 265) in Checotah for bridge reconstruction.
Sequoyah County
Interstate 40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at Oklahoma 82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.
Interstate 40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at U.S. 64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.
