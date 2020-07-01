Incumbent school board members were defeated in Hilldale and Haskell races, according to unofficial election results Tuesday.
In Hilldale, Brad Williams defeated Seat 5 holder Dean Robertson in a close race; Williams received 813 or 51.55 percent of the votes. Robertson received 764 votes, or 48.45 percent.
In Haskell, Colton Schooley defeated Seat 5 incumbent Jeff Hogue. Schooley received 544 votes, or 57.51 percent. Hogue received 402 votes, or 42.49 percent. Schooley, 20, earned an associate’s degree in education and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
In Braggs, church pastor and retired law enforcement officer Danny Doolin, 64, defeated George Chandler in an open race for seat 5. Doolin received 200 votes, or 53.19 percent. Chandler received 176 votes, or 46.81 percent.
