Local, area students graduate UCO

Four area students were among 395 University of Central Oklahoma students who completed their college degrees at the end of the summer 2020 semester. Of that number, Central received applications for graduation from 328 undergraduate students and 67 graduate students.
Area students receiving degrees were:
• Muskogee, Kimberly C. Boatman, Bachelor of Science, General Studies
• Checotah, Rachael G. Bright, Bachelor of Science, General Studies.
• Eufaula, Kristie D. Farley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management - Human Resource Management.
• Wagoner, Haley A. Nail, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Science and BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice.
For information about the University of Central Oklahoma, visit www.uco.edu.
