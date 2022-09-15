Local, area students graduate UCO

Three local and area students completed their degrees during the 2022 summer semester at University of Central Oklahoma.
They are:
• Raliyn KioshaThomas, Muskogee, Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication - Organizational Communication.
• Kloie Pickering, Boynton, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science and Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.
• Shelby Jean Keller, Tahlequah, Bachelor of Science in Community/Public Health.
The University of Central Oklahoma congratulates the 346 students from Oklahoma, the U.S. and the world who completed their college degrees during the summer 2022 semester. Of that number, Central received applications for graduation from 309 undergraduate students and 37 graduate students.
A complete list of graduates, including their degree earned and major, organized alphabetically by hometown, may be downloaded for publication at media.uco.edu/Press/SummerGraduates2022.
Since Central does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2022 ceremony.
