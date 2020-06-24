Muskogee photographers Tony Corbell, Mandy Lynn Corbell and Kimberly Smith show their artistic sides this weekend during the Oklahoma Art Crawl.
“As photographers, we all have side works we’ve done as fine art over the years,” Tony Corbell said. “Some of us have not shown them because it’s not our day-to-day work.”
The three will show their works 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at their shared studio, The Gallery. Wine and cheese will be served both times.
The exhibitions are part of the the Oklahoma Art Crawl, a statewide exhibition sponsored by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (OVAC), 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The crawl also will feature the Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery and Tahlequah artists Britney Barnard, Caadi Francis and Kindra Swafford.
Tony Corbell said he heard about the crawl through state photography and art coalitions.
The studio will have ample space for distancing, he said. “The back warehouse will be open, and we’ll have some displays back there, also."
Corbell’s work offers a glimpse into Liverpool, England, home of The Beatles.
“I’ll show pictures of all the things the Beatles sang about, from Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields, that are actually real places that really exist,” he said. “I spent a lifetime following those stinking boys, and I have some great pictures of things that matter to me.”
Smith said she's moving more toward photographic and abstract art. She said her photographic paintings feature birds, animals, flowers.
"In one, I have three roses and one is a really big rose, one is a little smaller and it looks like it's facing the bigger one and there's a rose bud and it's leaning up, their stems are intertwined," she said. "I call it "Family of Three.”
While COVID-19 curbed business, Smith moved toward abstract art. She said she always assumed abstract art would be easy.
Then she tried it and discovered the chaos is "actually controlled chaos."
"When I paint images for my clients and I'm creating art pieces, I'm very precise and detailed. It's a tight painting," she said. "But when I started physically painting, I really enjoyed creating art that was more abstract and a little bit out of the lines. I feel like there can be calming and beauty in what looks like chaos."
She said visitors can expect to see both types of her works Saturday and Sunday.
"I have one that I just love, love, love and it will be here," she said. "It's an abstract and it's really bright. It kind of reminds me of beauty and chaos. It's turquoise and it's got pinks."
People can check out all the participating artists on the Art Crawl's website OKArtCrawl.org. The website features a map of where the displays will be, as well as a list of the artists. People can click on the artists name for links to their art.
OVAC Associate Director Alexa Goetzinger said statewide response to the Crawl has been overwhelming.
"We were hoping we would get 30 to 40 artists," she said. "We had no idea we'd get over 200."
If you go
WHO: Tony Corbell, Mandy Lynn Corbell, Kimberly Smith.
WHAT: Oklahoma Art Crawl.
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: The Gallery, 111 W. Broadway.
ADMISSION: Free.
