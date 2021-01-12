Local attorney to be sworn to OBA Board

Muskogee attorney Benjamin R. Hilfiger will be sworn in Friday to the Oklahoma Bar Association Board of Governors in a ceremony that will be historic because it is the first time for OBA oaths of office to be administered virtually.
He will serve a three-year term representing Supreme Court Judicial District Seven that consists of Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties. The board of 17 members meets monthly and governs the 18,000-member association. OBA leadership roles are voluntary positions in which lawyers serve while continuing to practice law.
Administering the oath will be Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby from his office at the Oklahoma Judicial Center in Oklahoma City. Michael C. Mordy will take his oath to become president from his law office in Ardmore with others taking oaths from locations across the state.
Hilfiger is an attorney at the Muskogee law firm of Cook and Hilfiger, where he practices primarily in the areas of criminal and family law. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree from Oklahoma City University. He received his J.D. from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2019.
Being sworn in for one-year terms are James R. Hicks of Tulsa as president-elect, Charles Geister III of Oklahoma City as vice president, Susan B. Shields of Oklahoma City as immediate past president and April Moaning of Oklahoma City as Young Lawyers Division chairperson.
Also taking oaths of office for three-year terms on the OBA Board of Governors are Kara I. Smith of Oklahoma City, Michael R. Vanderburg of Ponca City and Richard D. White Jr. of Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
