Local author shares kindness, compassion with book

Young readers soon could learn about a special friendship between a school librarian and a Kenyan teen.
Sadler Arts Academy librarian Amanda Cumbey wrote a children’s book “Blue Goggles for Lizzy.”
The book, which comes out Feb. 1 on Amazon, is about a girl Cumbey met while on mission trip to a Kenyan orphanage.
“I really wanted the world to meet Lizzy and the orphans over there, so I started writing,” Cumbey said, adding that she’s not at liberty to give the girl’s last name.
Cumbey said she met Lizzy at the orphanage, “and she loved my sunglasses, they were blue.”
Sunglasses are called goggles in Kenya, Cumbey said.
“The next year that I went, I took her a pair,” she said. “So it’s loosely based on that story and some of our interaction while I’ve been there.”
Cumbey said she had always wanted to write a children’s book.
“Being surrounded by literature every day in my own library, I just wanted to share it,” she said. “I thought a picture book would be the best way to share it with not only my students, but students around Oklahoma and potentially around the world.”
She said that, after writing the book, she pitched her manuscript to 40 to 60 places.
“I did it several years ago, got no response, so I put it on the shelf for a while,” Cumbey said. “The last time I went to Kenya two years ago, I was on the plane for 16 hours, started writing away and sent it to different publishing companies. I had five responses, and I did my research and talked to other authors who were with this publishing company and found they were easy to work with.”
She said she found book’s illustrator, Sarah Gledhill, through the publishing house.
“She had actually lived in Kenya,” Cumbey said. “I would say ‘I want the trees to look like this’ and she knew exactly what I was talking about.”
Cumbey said she wanted a soft, canvas look for the illustrations and cover.
“And that’s exactly what I got,” she said.
Cumbey has gone to Kenya several times through the ministry Compel International, which operates the orphanage. She said that part of the country lacks sufficient electrical power or clean water. People cook over a fire.
“I love being with the kids and helping them,” she said. “They’re so happy with what little they have, and it truly makes me appreciate even more what we have in our country. These kids have nothing, they have no family, it’s great when we go.”
The group does medical clinics and conducts Bible schools. Cumbey said some people walk for days to come to the clinic.
“But mainly, it’s just being with the kids and letting them know there are people in the world that love them and care for them,” she said. “We may not be there for them all the time, but we do love them.”
The ministry brings clothing, shoes and hygiene needs for the children.
For Cumbey, that meant a pair of sunglasses with blue ear stems for Lizzy, now 13.
Cumbey said she and Lizzy still keep in contact the best way they can. The rural area of Kenya lacks internet access, or even electricity at certain times of the day, so they can’t use email or Facebook.
“We write letters back and forth,” she said. “Unfortunately, the last year, Kenya’s post office has been closed and on strike. It was COVID one week, a strike the next. I do send her letters with stickers and colored pencils.”
Cumbey said she plans to go to Kenya in August and will bring a bag of clothes and other surprises for her.
Sadler students also have supported Kenya children through fundraisers, she said.
She said she hopes the book can help other young readers know how they can show compassion and kindness “in our community and around the world.”
Cumbey plans to start her own website, Amandasbooknook.com shortly before the book is published.
