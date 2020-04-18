Local automobile dealers caring for customers

Kevin Grover's sales have been pretty consistent this year, but he's a little anxious about how COVID-19 could affect April sales.
“As far as the actual sales of vehicles, we were right on our average in the month of March for what we were in January and February,” said Grover, owner of Kevin Grover Buick-GMC in Wagoner. “The deal really didn’t hit hard until the back half of March. If I had to put a figure on it, I would say probably say about 20% drop-off is what I expect in April.”
He said consistent sales have made it possible to keep the staff intact without having to trim hours or split shifts.
With the current shelter-at-home restrictions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Kevin Stitt, some car dealerships have struggled with sluggish sales the last three weeks.
There are some dealerships that have had to trim back on the staff. Jack Hodge, owner of James Hodge Ford in Muskogee, said it was a matter of "putting some people on the sidelines to keep the ship from sinking."
"We had had to make some changes," Hodge said. "But we have all intentions of hiring those people back once everything clears."
But part of the car-buying experience is being at the dealership — feeling the car, test driving the automobile, looking to see what makes and models are available. Most automobile manufacturers have an online presence to making the buying experience smoother, Ford being one of them.
“It's not business as usual,” Hodge said. "We have really ramped up our online buying platforms. We're also doing a lot more pickup and deliveries than we were before.
"We had a pretty good online buying platform, but it really had to get honed in really quick."
Kyle Edwards, owner of Kyle Edwards Buick-GMC in Muskogee, said he's had to split his staff.
"We've split them into two teams," he said. "One team works half the week, and the other team works the other half. That way neither team crosses paths with the other."
All three dealership owners are caring about their customers and are working closely with the clients to help them through these tough times.
"We want to help people that need help, whether it be sales or service," Edwards said. "But we also want the employees and customers to be safe. That's our main priority."
