Local business earns award, plans expansion

A Muskogee-based transportation startup earned national recognition this week from one of the largest third-party logistic companies in North America.
ID Transportation, opened in 2018 by Mack Parks, was chosen Carrier of the Year on Wednesday by Atlanta-based FLS Transportation Services. The award recognizes Parks, his team and the amount of goods transported during the year.
Edward Gartin, logistics coordinator for FLS, said ID Transportation transported 1,400 loads for a popular toy manufacturer from Fort Worth, Texas, to Illinois this year. The runner up, he said, hauled about 800 loads for the popular manufacturer, which was not made public.
Parks moved to Muskogee in 2017 to ensure his father, who had been living in Wichita Falls, Texas, would be closer to a veterans health care facility. Parks started ID Transportation the following year, growing the company's fleet to include 18 tractors and 40 trailers by 2020.
ID Transportation is on track this year to double the size of its fleet, and new employment opportunities include new drivers and office staff. Parks' expansion plans includes the opening of Red Beard's Towing Services.
"We're excited about being in Muskogee — we love Muskogee — we're excited to grow in Muskogee," Parks said during a press conference Wednesday in downtown Muskogee. "My father's a veteran, and as you can see by our trucks, we are very patriotic."
Parks said the company has participated for three years in the Wreaths Across America program, using his company's trucks to haul wreaths from Maine to the National Cemetery at Dallas. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester to help expand wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington to thousands of veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 states.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said residents are fortunate to have ID Transportation and other companies that recognize Muskogee is a place to build and expand businesses. He said Parks' decision to add at least 10 drivers and five office personnel to the roster at ID Transportation "is good news" that should be celebrated by all Muskogee residents.
"This is good news — we're always excited to bring positivity to our great city," Coleman said.
