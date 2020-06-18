Local businesses feel impact of pandemic

Jim Dum said his businesses were hit particularly hard when the pandemic first came to Oklahoma.
“We were down to only the drive-thru and maybe a couple of customers, because everyone was staying home," said Dum, Jim and Em’s Coffee owner. "It was pretty scary.”
Local businesses were empty at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and were left struggling to remain open after customers suddenly stopped coming.
The Oklahoma Main Street Program conducted a survey between May 13-19 for Oklahoma businesses owners to measure the impact the pandemic had on their business. The businesses were restaurants or retail and service based.
According to the survey, Oklahoma businesses with little to no online presence observed a larger decrease in sales compared to those who had a larger online presence. For example, 57.1% of the restaurants with a website that participated in the survey observed a 32% decrease in sales compared to the 86.3% decrease in sales by participating restaurants without a website.
Businesses had to adapt to keep their businesses running. Restaurants like Jim and Em’s Coffee started partnering with delivery services, such as DoorDash. Other businesses are becoming more active on social media to recoup lost business.
Traffic has picked back up at Jim and Em’s Coffee, and they recently reopened their second location, but business has not reached the pre-coronavirus levels.
Brian Ousley, Strictly Fitness owner, said his business is slowly starting to pick up, as well.
Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered gyms and fitness clubs to close until May 1, but Strictly Fitness did not reopen until May 4. Ousley has always provided sanitizer and towels for his customers, but provided a surplus of cleaning equipment after the gym reopened to provide a safer environment for his customers. His employees were also gauging the temperature of their customers upon entering the gym until last week.
“I think people coming into Strictly Fitness have done really well and are really supportive when we were having to take everyone’s temperature,” Ousley said. “It was already a common practice here that, for the most part, people would pick up a spray bottle after using the equipment and grabbing the towel to wipe down the equipment they use.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to take part in outdoor activities that can be performed while staying socially distant. This presents an opportunity for skateboard and bicycle shops to remain profitable amid the pandemic, such as Hoopes Hardware and Bicycles.
“In the very, very beginning during the first week or two as everything started to take place, business dropped dramatically, probably the same way for everybody,” said Tiffany Milligan, Hoopes Hardware and Bicycles manager. “But after those two weeks, the bicycles and skateboards started flying off the shelves.”
Hoopes Hardware and Bicycles has been purchasing bikes since the uptick in sales to meet up with the supply. The business also offers bicycle repair services, sells hardware, and accepts UPS returns. They also try to support other local businesses when they can by offering goods from local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.