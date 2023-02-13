Local businessman, community leader joins Bank of Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH – Trae Ratliff has been chosen principal agent for Grandview Insurance, a subsidiary of Bank of Cherokee County. Ratliff has been a business owner, entrepreneur and local community leader for more than 20 years. He owned and operated a successful local insurance practice before joining Grandview Insurance.
“I appreciate the opportunity that Bank of Cherokee County has given me to lead the Grandview Agency. The bank’s community-minded focus is a great fit,” Ratliff said. “Insurance allows me the opportunity to be there for customers when something unexpected happens, and I take great pride in being the one to help. At GVI, our goal is not to ‘sell’ you insurance but to provide you with the information you need to protect yourself, your family, and your business.”
Ratliff, a proud citizen of the Cherokee Nation and native of Tahlequah, is well known for his passion and commitment to the community. He graduated from Northeastern State University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and served four terms as president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association. Tahlequah residents elected Ratliff to City Council Ward 4 in 2019. Additionally, the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce has recognized Ratliff with their Horizon Award, and the Elk’s Lodge has previously named him “Citizen of the Year.”
Ratliff founded the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Tahlequah Sports League (TSL), which provides structured sports programs for kids in the greater Tahlequah area, and his commitment to the community has been recognized on several occasions. He and his 1999 NSU football teammates were inducted into the NSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and in 2022, he was honored as the NSU Alumni Association’s Outstanding Young Alumnus.
“We look forward to Trae being a part of the phenomenal growth we’ve experienced over the past two years,” said Bank of Cherokee County Board Chair and CEO Susan Plumb. “He is an energetic and respected community leader with a customer service-focused approach. We look forward to extending the high level of customer service we are known for in banking to the insurance industry.”
Grandview Insurance Agency is a subsidiary of Bank of Cherokee County. Bank of Cherokee County was founded just before Oklahoma Statehood in 1907 by a group of prominent Cherokee Nation citizens. The bank remains Cherokee-owned and is one of the only Native-owned, female-owned banks in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.