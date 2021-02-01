Muskogee County commissioners could decide as early as next week about whether the county will participate in a program that could prove beneficial for owners of commercial properties considering clean or efficient energy upgrades.
Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, of C-PACE, is a financing mechanism authorized by state law, but counties must opt in to the program. The program is designed to promote energy and water efficiency improvements, renewable energy system installations, and building resiliency projects.
Shawn Roberts, ArrowPoint Solar co-owner, said the installation of a 300 kWh solar panel array on the roof of Muskogee Civic Center spurred interest among owners of commercial property in the area. They were waiting to see if commissioners would opt in to the program before making a final decision.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the program also could help Bacone College, which is considering an energy efficiency project at its campus in Muskogee. Payne said he believes C-PACE could be a program that "will help them prosper."
Terry Simonson, director of governmental affairs for Tulsa County, said the program dates back more than a decade. It was part of a stimulus program implemented following the collapse of global financial markets in 2008.
Former President Barack "Obama put a boatload of money into the Energy Department trying to re-stimulate the economy and get money pushed out into counties and cities for energy efficient and property improvement projects," Simonson said. "In order to get that money you had to have a vehicle to receive it — there were no private lenders in the game at the time, so I wrote the Oklahoma Energy Independence Act."
Simonson said Oklahoma was the fifth state in the country to take part, a number he said has grown to about 20 since then. After the federal government backed out of the program, he said the state law needed to be retooled to accommodate private-sector lenders — amendments made during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions took effect Nov. 1.
"We're kind of primed now for the money, and there's a lot of money available for these businesses," Simonson said. "The benefits are clear: It creates jobs, it saves businesses, and it increases property values."
C-PACE, according to information compiled by Indian Nations Council of Governments, provides a way for "commercial property owners to secure private, low-interest, long-term loans for eligible energy improvements." Loans are identified on county records as a "special assessment" against the property that "remains with the property even if it is sold, facilitating long-term investments in building performance."
Owners of commercial property can get up to 100% of the financing needed for program-eligible improvements through C-PACE without a downpayment or personal guarantee. Extended payback periods make it easier to recoup the costs of eligible improvements through savings achieved through increased efficiency or the use of renewable energy.
Adriane Jaynes, who coordinates energy programs for INCOG, said while the special assessment "serves as a guarantee on the loan," it imposes no additional duties on county officers. Jaynes said INCOG, one of 11 regional planning organizations in Oklahoma, will administer the C-PACE program to any county that adopts an enabling resolution at no cost.
"We approached the Department of Commerce and asked if they wanted to take it on as a project for the whole state," Jaynes said. "They said they didn't have the capacity at the time, but they supported us in doing that, and they funded a lot of the work that's gone into the last year."
Nancy Graham, manager of INCOG's air quality programs, said she spent much of the past year ironing out issues to make sure counties that enact C-PACE don't "get stuck with something that doesn't work or a big mess." INCOG's administration of C-PACE programs for counties furthers that goal.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he believes C-PACE could prove to be a valuable program for the county and commercial property owners.
"Number one, I think it's a good thing that, that people are being mindful of our environment and taking actions to be more efficient," Doke said. "But the second thing is when businesses make these big investments in their real estate it also increases ad valorem tax evaluations, so in a roundabout way it's actually building the tax base and really going to be good for schools."
Payne said it looks like something from which Bacone College would benefit.
"Whatever we do, here, I want it to benefit Bacone, I want it to be something that the county can stand behind, and I want it to be something that the taxpayers will be glad we did."
