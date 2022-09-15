Local cancer advocates urge Congress to make cancer top priority

More than 600 cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones from all 50 states and almost every congressional district united on Sept. 13, in Washington, D.C., as part of the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Leadership Summit and Lobby Day (LSLD). ACS CAN volunteers, who will be some of the first people back in the Capitol to meet with lawmakers since the pandemic, urged Congress to take specific steps to make cancer a national priority and help end a disease that still kills roughly 1,670 people a day in this country.
Melissa McLain and Anna Stewart, advocates from Muskogee, met with members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation to discuss the need to support an increase in federal funding for cancer research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). She asked them to support increasing the diversity of participants in clinical trials by ensuring that clinical trial sponsors can cover patients’ trial-associated costs, like lodging and transportation, and provide tools to enable remote participation. Additionally, they asked Members to support legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover new multi-cancer early detection tests once approved by the FDA.
After meeting with their lawmakers, volunteers gathered at the Constitution Gardens in Washington, D.C., to honor cancer survivors and remember those who have been lost to the disease during the annual Lights of Hope ceremony. Illuminated bags decorated with the names of those who have been touched by cancer will be displayed as a powerful message of hope.
