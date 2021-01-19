Local cattle producer chosen for Oklahoma Certified Beef Association Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kicking off 2021 with a bang, American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) Cooperative has announced a new opportunity for Oklahoma's ranchers — the Oklahoma Certified Beef Association (OCBA). Local cattle producer John Ogden, Oktaha, has been chosen to sit on the OCBA Board of Directors.
“John Ogden is an excellent addition to OCBA’s board of directors,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “As a fledgling organization, OCBA needs board members who believe in OCBA’s mission and will help guide it as it grows and thrives.”
Through OCBA, the state’s cattle producers can verify their quality beef products as “Oklahoma certified.” To earn the distinction, ranchers must prove their animals are bred, born, raised and processed within Oklahoma state borders through an affidavit-based, third-party verification system.
“OCBA is a great opportunity for Oklahoma ranchers to connect directly with consumers looking to purchase beef from local producers,” Blubaugh said. “As an organization, we’re excited to offer another way for our state’s ranchers to market high-quality Oklahoma beef. They can ensure a higher profit margin for their ranch, while supporting their local meat processing facility and giving Oklahoma consumers more choice. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
For more information or to join the Oklahoma Certified Beef Association, contact AFR/OFU Cooperative’s OCBA Coordinator Ellen Roth at (405) 218-5597 or ellen.roth@afrmic.com.
AFR/OFU Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR/OFU provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR/OFU principles.
