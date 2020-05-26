Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk and boxes of vegetables at 1 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis.
breaking editor's pick topical
Local church to give away milk, vegetables today
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
65, Auto Parts Salesman, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020. Service Info: 11AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Most Popular
Articles
- City employee ID'd as sender of suspicious envelopes
- OSSAA plan to reopen with restrictions fails, summer can go on as normal
- Interim tag removed from Munsell as Muskogee wrestling coach
- Muskogee woman enters plea to manslaughter charge
- Search continues for woman missing two years
- Church purchases Kilharen's Lodge to use as fellowship hall
- Oktaha man shot in chest
- Judge sets bonds in child abuse case
- THE WAY IT WAS: SOFTBALL CITY USA, 1998
- Two injured in boat explosion on lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.