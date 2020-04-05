Holy Week takes on a more personal meaning this week as church buildings remain closed out of concern for COVID-19.
Palm Sunday or Maundy Thursday services, which often actively involve the congregation, are online.
"Normally, we would have some form of entrance with a procession and a blessing of palms," said Father Stuart Crevcoure, pastor of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Tahlequah.
He said the church has been live streaming Masses on Facebook Live and posting a video on the church website.
This Sunday's live-streamed Mass could include a blessing of the palms, he said.
"And once we've been able to get rid of these precautionary measures in a month or so, we'll have the palms available for people to be able to pick up when they're able to come to services again," he said.
The church also will omit the traditional Holy Thursday foot washing and transfer of the Eucharist, Crevcoure said.
The church could continue live streaming after the Holy Thursday liturgy, he said.
"Most people remain for a half an hour to an hour after the liturgy on Holy Thursday, they remain there in the church for adoration," he said. "We may keep the live streaming going for an hour after the service to let people feel like they're present in church, even if they can't be there."
For its Palm Sunday service, St. Paul United Methodist Church is asking members to submit messages on why they would praise Jesus, said the Rev. Dave Burris, pastor.
"Then we will read two or three of those in church, and we will lay their responses on the palm branches as a way of saying this is the congregational response to praising God," Burris said. "If they cannot wave their palm branches, this is one way they can do it."
The church will have a live streamed, virtual communion on Maundy Thursday.
Members may pick up communion packets, containing juice and a wafer, at the church before the service, Burris said. A time for the service has not been set.
He said that during Thursday's communion, "we will have them open up their communion packets and they will partake of it at the same time."
Presbyterian Church of Muskogee pastor, the Rev. Jeff Cranton, said the church will have an online virtual communion Sunday. Church members will be encouraged to have bread and juice available while they watch the live stream.
"And then everyone will break bread together over the screen," he said.
Church leaders are working on live streamed or video worship opportunities for Thursday or Good Friday, Cranton said.
Live streamed worship services, Masses, observances
• First Baptist Church, Muskogee — 10:55 a.m. church website, fbcmuskogee.org.
• Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wagoner —9:30 a.m. Sunday Masses via Facebook.
• Timothy Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Facebook.com/TBCMuskogee.
• Presbyterian Church of Muskogee — live stream or video of 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook page and website, www.pcmuskogee.com.
• St. Brigid Catholic Church, Tahlequah — Mass at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m. Sundays (English) Sundays (Spanish), Holy Thursday service, 7 p.m., available on Facebook at facebook.com/frstuart.crevecoure or videos on the website www.stbrigidtahlequah.com.
• St. Paul United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. service, Facebook.com/muskogeestpaul.
