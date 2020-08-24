City leaders’ frustration with the state’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and related information is mounting along with the local tally of COVID-19 cases.
The number of active cases on Monday in Muskogee County increased slightly from what was reported a week ago, elevating the risk level back to the orange category. The Oklahoma State Department of Health deems a county at moderate risk if there are more than 14.39 new cases per 100,000 people daily — Muskogee County reported 16.6 new cases on a per capita basis from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.
“We are seeing an upsurge in the region and neighboring counties as well,” said Doug Walton, community liaison with the Muskogee County Health Department. “Just looking at the daily increases, if we continue with the trend we have seen the last three or four days we will probably stay in the orange, but if we can drop it back down we might be able to pull out of that.”
Walton, who presented an update about the pandemic Monday for the Muskogee City Council, said the rate of positive tests in Muskogee County continue to increase as well. Since June 1, the rate of positivity for specimens collected locally has increased from less than 1% to 9.57% on Monday.
Mayor Marlon Coleman and Councilors Ivory Vann, Ward III, and Traci McGee, Ward IV, quizzed Walton and Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans about discrepancies between the state’s COVID-19 Alert System and reports from the White House and its coronavirus task force. Recent reports from the White House list Oklahoma as one of nine states in the “red zone” and recommends much stricter guidelines than what Gov. Kevin Stitt has included in his updates.
“It validates the concerns many cities have about not having confidence in the numbers put out by the state and its ability to correctly account for those numbers,” Coleman said. “We really need them to have some better guidance so we can be in a better position to help our residents.”
Vann, comparing information from White House’s Aug. 16 report prepared for Oklahoma with state data presented by Evans, said he didn’t think city councilors were “seeing the right numbers or getting the truth.” The White House reports were not released publicly until the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, obtained copies through document requests and published them.
Those reports show Oklahoma was assessed as being in the yellow zone on July 5. It was elevated the following week to the red zone for having more than 100 new cases per capita daily and the yellow zone for test positivity rates and has remained classified as such with little variation since then.
Among the recommendations from the White House for states like Oklahoma are statewide mandatory mask usage and closing bars. It also recommends limiting the number of people seated at restaurants to 25% of the occupancy rate and further restrictions on the size of social gatherings.
Coleman said it would do “a world of good if the state would just pick up what they need to pick up and man up to the process instead” of “leaving it up to cities to figure out.”
District Attorney Orvil Loge said he returned to a team process after an employee at the Muskogee County Court Clerk’s Office tested positive this past week for COVID-19. He said half of his staff works one day and the other half will work the next on an alternating basis.
“We are seeing an increase in cases not only here but around the state,” Loge said. “I think everything that could be done is being done — it’s an ever-changing process — but I am asking commissioners to ... remain vigilant in everything we do.”
