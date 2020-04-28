A Muskogee doctor has been making progress in the battle against the coronavirus.
Dr. Ziad Hawa, a physician hospitalist at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, is using convalescent plasma and seeing patients who are starting to feel better.
According to the Saint Francis website, convalescent plasma comes from someone who has tested positive for and recovered from COVID-19 and has antibodies in their plasma that can potentially help others who are critically ill with the virus.
“Plasma is part of the blood that contains antibodies,” Hawa said. “A patient can be very sick in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator, and I’ve had a very good experience of somebody who has been sick and has responded well. After three days, they’re off the ventilator and doing well.”
Michelle Keeling, the hospital’s administrator, said the Food and Drug Administration “approved this therapy on April 3 and allowed it to be used in severe cases of COVID-19.”
Hawa’s work is an example of the ongoing battle with the coronavirus. Mickey Duncan, the hospital’s respiratory care manager, said his job has “changed dramatically” because of the coronavirus.
“One of the things that has changed is the amount of research we have to do every day,” he said. “The techniques are changing every day. We’re learning every day as we’re educating ourselves and others are educating us. We’re utilizing new technology that’s coming at us faster than it has in the last 30 years. I’ve been doing this for 30 years and this is the most rapid onset of change in technique I’ve seen in 30 years.”
The technique used by emergency room personnel has also changed, said Kim Walton, the hospital’s director of acute care services.
“The big thing that has changed is we really have to anticipate any patient who arrives is COVID-19 positive,” she said. “The triage nurses are wearing that personal protection equipment all of the time. We work hard to separate those patients who have a fever or have the potential for COVID from someone who has a broken arm or some type of injury.”
That’s why Walton urges patients to go to the emergency room if they have some other kind of injury.
“There’s been a lot of media efforts to keep people away and they come in too late or waited too long,” she said. “We want to make sure people know if they want to come to the ER, they don’t have to be afraid.”
If you go
WHAT: Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive.
WHERE: Arrowhead Mall.
WHEN: May 16.
INFORMATION: (877) 340-8777 or obi.org.
