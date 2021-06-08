Local educators tour manufacturing facilities

Joseph Fuller said he thinks building a working relationship between manufacturers and teachers might just lead to hiring well-rounded, young employees.
“We're hoping that educators will be able to speak to their students about their experiences at manufacturing and encourage that they check it out. It might just surprise them,” said Fuller, Dal-Tile Human Resources manager.
Dal-Tile gave its first tour since the COVID-19 outbreak to a group of K-12 Muskogee educators. The tour was organized by the Port of Muskogee as part of the Muskogee Educator Stem Summit and the Muskogee Port Dream It. Do It. effort. These initiatives put teachers in contact with local manufacturers in hopes of educators recommending manufacturing as a safe, viable career path to their students.
“Our goal is to educate our area teachers about the opportunities available in manufacturing to their students when they graduate high school," said Lindsey McCall, Workforce Development manager at the Port of Muskogee. "The manufacturers do a great job relating their processes to concepts that are taught in our area classrooms. The teachers can incorporate what they learned today in their own classrooms, using manufacturing as a real-life example.
“Teachers spend a lot of time with our area youth, they know what the students are interested in and what they're good at. Now after attending the summit, the teachers can help show their students that a career in manufacturing is a great option to have a successful future.”
As part of this fourth annual summit, educators also toured Acme Engineering and Manufacturing, Meridian Brick, Advantage Controls and the Muskogee Public Schools Fab Lab.
The Muskogee Dal-Tile plant is the second largest Dal-Tile warehouse in the nation, and one is overwhelmed by both the sheer size and noise of the area when touring the 1.4 million-square-feet facility. Workers ride bicycles to get around the mile-long plant, hallways of large machinery groan while processing tile and the kilns radiate palpable heat.
Quality Supervisor Barry Crites compared the process of creating tile to making cookies, complete with combining ingredients, decoration, baking and shipping.
To simplify a complex process, Dal-Tile creates its tile first by combining the raw materials, pressing tile to requested size, glazing via nozzle, using a roller to apply ink and printing on specified patterns. Then, the tile is ready to bake. Dal-Tile bakes the porcelain tiles at 500 degrees Celsius, then 1,250 degrees Celsius, at which point they are complete.
After the tiles are finished and ready to ship, cameras are able to detect defects and are able to identify which tiles need to be separated from the rest of the shipment. The raw materials of those defective tiles are then recycled and reused in the plant.
“Even though the process is fully automated, it takes human capital to keep those machines running like they're supposed to,” said Fuller.
The plant tour ended with the educators and several plant staff discussing what's needed for students to have successful careers in the future.
“Anywhere those kids go to work, the rules are the same. It's the same basic stuff, and if you can't present yourself, if you can't be conscientious, be safe and be able to present projects, then you're gonna struggle down the road," said Fuller. "But that doesn't mean that at any given time you can't stop, turn around, and decide that today you'll go forward in the right direction."
