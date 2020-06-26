Local election officials report 'busy' first day for early voting

Early voting NUMBERS
The tally of Muskogee County voters who cast in-person absentee ballots on the first day of early voting was described as “pretty good.”
Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said 356 voters cast ballots Thursday as workers ushered them through a new process designed to promote social distancing and safety. Instead of casting ballots inside the office, voters were guided into and out of the County Services Building basement.
Officials at the Wagoner County Election Board said 564 voters cast ballots there, and Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said staffers stayed busy helping 500 voters who showed up Thursday to cast ballots. McIntosh County Election Board officials reported a first-day total of 146 voters.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Voters will be able to cast ballots on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at their assigned precincts.
