Candidates continued on Friday to throw their names into the mix of folks hoping to step into the posts being vacated by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin.
Inhofe announced earlier this year his plans to retire four years early. Mullin is among 13 Republicans vying for the GOP nomination and the chance the compete against former 5th District Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, Robert Murphy, L-Norman, and Ray Woods, I-Cleo Springs.
While the two congressional contests and some top state races attracted a competitive crowd of candidates, Muskogee County voters appeared satisfied with incumbent officeholders. Four incumbents retained their seats by acclamation, two will fend off primary challengers, and a nonpartisan seat on the bench being vacated by retiring Associate Judge Norman Thygesen attracted two candidates.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, who left the Democratic Party about a year ago and registered as a Republican, won his bid for a third term at the post. Payne said he had no idea about whether the decision to change his party affiliation kept potential challengers at bay.
"I could sit here and tell you there was nothing politically motivated about doing it, but people wouldn't believe it if I did," Payne said, noting the decision followed a period of considerable thought. "I was Kenny Payne two years ago, I was Kenny Payne a year ago, and I'm Kenny Payne now — my morals and things of that nature haven't changed."
Payne said he hopes the reason he drew no challengers is because his constituents like what he has helped accomplish during his two terms in office.
"We work hard and try to do a good job," Payne said. "We try to listen when people talk, and when people call me, I call them back ..., even if it's to say we can't fix it."
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean won a second term by acclamation. He said he was "thrilled to continue executing the changes we started three-and-a-half years ago."
"We put a long-term plan together — some projects are ahead of schedule and others are taking longer to complete," Dean said. "My staff has worked so hard and are truly dedicated to serving Muskogee County."
Muskogee County District Court Clerk Robyn Boswell, who ended her first term as treasurer early after commissioners appointed her to the post, drew no challengers. Boswell said she is "excited to have the opportunity to serve the remaining two and a half years" of former Court Clerk Paula Sexton's unexpired term.
"I will continue to implement the necessary policies and procedures needed to run the Court Clerk's Office efficiently and responsibly," Boswell said. "I am honored to continue serving the citizens of Muskogee County."
Treasurer Shelly Sumpter, who was appointed by commissioners to serve the remainder of Boswell's first term, said she was "very happy and blessed" to have earned the support of her constituents. Sumpter pledged to "continue with my staff to be a diligent official and work hard for Muskogee County."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke will compete against Steve Goad in the Republican Party primary election. Because the contest drew no challengers from other political parties, the winner of the June 28 election will determine the winner of the election.
District Attorney Larry Edwards, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill the remainder of Special District Judge Orvil Loge's second term, will compete against Republican challenger Matthew Price. The outcome of this election also will be determined June 28.
Loge, who ended his second term as the county's top prosecutor early, declared his candidacy in a two-way race to fill Thygesen's seat on the bench. He will compete against Muskogee lawyer Chad Locke.
Other uncontested elections of local interest include the re-elections of state Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, in House District 14, state Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, in House District 86, and state Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, in House District 86. District 8 Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, won re-election without opposition.
Among those who declared candidacies in contests of local interest during the first two days of the filing period were:
U.S. SENATE — UNEXPIRED
Republicans — Markwayne Mullin, 44, Westville; T.W. Shannon, 44, Oklahoma City; and Alex Gray, 32, Nichols Hills; Nathan Dahm*, 39, Broken Arrow; Luke Holland*, 35, Tulsa; Adam Holley*, 41, Bixby; Jessica Jean Garrison*, 47, Owasso; Laura Moreno**, 37, Edmond; Michael Coibion**, 67, Bartlesville; Scott Pruitt**, 53, Tulsa; Paul Royse**, 51, Tulsa; John F. Tompkins**, 65, Oklahoma City; and Randy J. Greilner**, 56, Cushing.
Democrats — Kendra Horn, 45, Oklahoma City.
Libertarians — Robert Murphy**, 74, Norman.
Independents — Ray Woods*, 86, Cleo Springs.
U.S. SENATE
Republicans — James Lankford, 54, Edmond; Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, Owasso; and Joan Farr, 66, Tulsa.
Democrats — Jason Bolinger, 29, Oklahoma City; Madison Horn*, 32, Oklahoma City; Arya Azma*, 32, Norman; Brandon Wade*, 45, Bartlesville; Dennis L. Baker**, 67, Tulsa; and Jo Glenn**, 70, Tulsa.
Libertarians — Kenneth D. Blevins**, 37, Sand Springs.
Independents — Michael L. Delaney, 57, Norman.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1st District
Republicans — Kevin Hern, 60, Tulsa.
Democrats — Adam Martin, 26, Tulsa.
Independents — Evelyn L. Rogers, 69, Tulsa.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2nd District
Republicans — John Bennett, 47, Vian; Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant; Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island; Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah; Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee; Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore; Johnny Teehee, 57, Vian; Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee; Rhonda Hopkins*, 46, Rose; David Derby*, 45, Owasso; Pamela Gordon*, 62, McAlester; Wes Nofire**, 35, Park Hill; Erick P. Wyatt**, 43, Kingston; and Josh Brecheen**, 42, Coalgate.
Democrats — Naomi Andrews**, 39, Tulsa.
Independent — Bulldog Ben Robinson**, 88, Muskogee.
GOVERNOR
Republicans — Kevin Stitt, 49, Oklahoma City; and Mark Sherwood, 57, Broken Arrow; Joel Kintsel*, 46, Oklahoma City; and Moira McCabe*, 40, Oklahoma City.
Democrats — Connie Johnson, 69, Oklahoma City; and Joy Hofmeister, 57, Tulsa.
Libertarians — Natalie Bruno*, 37, Edmond.
Independents — Ervin Stone Yen*, 67, Nichols Hills.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Republicans — Matt Pinnell, 42, Tulsa.
Democrats — Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard**, 60, Edmond.
Libertarians — Chris Powell**, 50, Bethany.
STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR
Republicans — Cindy Byrd, 49, Coalgate; Steven W. McQuillen, 65, Tulsa.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republicans — John M. O'Connor, 67, Tulsa; and Gentner F. Drummond, 58, Hominy.
Libertarians — Lynda Steele**, 31, Warr Acres.
STATE TREASURER
Republicans — Todd Russ, 61, Cordell; Clark Jolley, 51, Edmond; David B. Hooten**, 59, Nichols Hills.
Democrats — Charles De Coune**, 50, Oklahoma City.
Libertarians — Gregory J. Sadler, 49, Newalla.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Republicans — John Cox, 58, Peggs; April Grace, 56, Norman; Ryan Walters*, 36, Edmond; William E. Crozier**, 75, Union City.
Democrats — Jena Nelson, 44, Edmond.
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 58, Mustang; Sean The Patriot Roberts**, 48, Hominy; and Keith Swinton, 58, Norman.
Democrats — Jack Henderson**, 71, Tulsa.
Libertarians — Will Daugherty**, 28, Yukon.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Glen Mulready, 61, Tulsa.
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Kim David, 61, Porter; Justin Hornback*, 38, Broken Arrow; Harold D. Spradling*, 87, Cherokee; and Todd Thomsen**, 54, Ada.
Democrats — Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, Tulsa.
Independents — Don Underwood**, 71, Inola.
DISTRICT JUDGES
District 15, Office 1 — Tim King, 55, Muskogee.
District 15, Office 2 — Douglas Kirkley, 59, Coweta.
District 15, Office 3 — Jeff Payton, 58, Stilwell.
District 15, Office 4 — Bret A. Smith, 58, Council Hill.
District 18, Office 1 — Michael Hogan, 64, McAlester.
ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGES
Cherokee County — Josh King, 43, Hulbert.
McIntosh County — Brendon Bridges, 38, Eufaula.
Muskogee County — Orvil Loge, 53, Muskogee; and Chad Locke**, 46, Muskogee.
Wagoner County — Rebecca Hunter, 45, Porter; Eric Michael Jordan, 53, Wagoner; and Steve Money*, 68, Coweta.
DISTRICT ATTORNEYS
District 15
Republicans — Matthew R. Price, 33, Muskogee; and Larry Edwards, 64, Muskogee.
District 25
Republicans — Carol Iski, 65, Morris.
District 27
Republicans — Jack Thorp, 52, Broken Arrow.
STATE SENATE
District 4
Republicans — Keith A. Barenberg, 55, Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, 29, Jay; Tom Woods, 27, Westville; and Tom Callan, 69, Jay.
District 8
Republicans — Roger Thompson, 64, Okemah.
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
District 4
Republicans — Bob Ed Culver, 64, Tahlequah.
Democrats — Charles R. Arnall**, 71, Tahlequah.
District 12
Republicans — Kevin McDugle, 54, Broken Arrow.
Democrats — Crystal LaGrone**, 49, Coweta.
District 13
Republicans — Neil Hays, 49, Checotah; Carlisa Rogers*, 48, Muskogee; Steve White*, 55, Muskogee; and Brian Jackson**, 62, Muskogee.
Democrats — Jimmy W. Haley**, 69, Muskogee.
District 14
Republicans — Chris Sneed, 44, Fort Gibson.
District 15
Republicans — Randy Randleman, 68, Eufaula; and Angie Brinlee, 53, Porum.
District 16
Republicans — Scott Fetgatter, 53, Okmulgee.
District 86
Republicans — David Hardin, 63, Stilwell.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — Mitch Sterling*, 52, Tahlequah.
Democrats — Randy Jones, 61, Tahlequah; and Bobby Cub Whitewater, 46, Hulbert.
County Commissioner, District 3
Democrats — Clif Hall, 55, Park Hill.
County Assessor
Democrats — Stephanie Hamby-Teague, 47, Tahlequah.
County Treasurer
Democrats — JoAnna Jean Champlain, 48, Welling; and Noel Hunter, 54, Tahlequah.
McINTOSH COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — James Puddin Curtis, 37, Checotah.
Democrats — William Wiles, 53, Checotah; Loyal Dean Taylor, 54, Checotah; Judith Kathleen Horton*, 48, Checotah; and Jeffrey A. Boyd, 52, Checotah.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Bobby Ziegler, 57, Council Hill.
Democrats — Chip Collins, 49, Checotah; Bobby Laughlin, 37, Eufaula; and Ronnie Lee Layman Jr.*, 50, Eufaula.
County Assessor
Democrats — Trina L. Williams, 58, Eufaula.
County Treasurer
Democrats — Betty Whisenhunt, 59, Checotah; and Melissa Joann Fink**, 56, Eufaula.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — Ken Doke, 46, Muskogee; and Steve Goad, 59, Muskogee.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Kenny W. Payne*, 60, Muskogee.
County Assessor
Republicans — Ron Dean, 63, Muskogee.
County Treasurer
Republicans — Shelly Sumpter, 54, Muskogee.
Court Clerk - Unexpired
Republicans — Robyn Boswell, 55, Muskogee.
WAGONER COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — James Hanning, 51, Broken Arrow.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Tim Kelley, 62, Coweta; and Jeff Flanagan*, 59, Broken Arrow.
County Assessor
Republicans — Sandy Hodges, 67, Coweta.
County Treasurer
Republicans — Chasity Levi, 44, Broken Arrow; and Julie Robison Ballew, 50, Coweta.
*Candidates who filed Thursday.
**Candidates who filed Friday.
