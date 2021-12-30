People can get help on new year's fitness resolutions with Weight Loss Challenges at two Muskogee fitness centers.
"With everything going on in the world for the past two years, it's like you've only got one body, so you better take care of it," said Jett Brassfield, Championship Fitness general manager.
The center's Weight Loss Challenge begins with a weigh-in on Jan. 8. The challenge runs from Jan. 10 to April 9. Registration is $85 for non-members and $25 for center members.
Brassfield said the registration gives non-members full access to the gym during the challenge. Participants also can join in fitness "boot camps" at 9 a.m. each Saturday.
Participants have lost up to 40 pounds and 20 percent body fat in past challenges, he said.
"We've had females lose 15 to 20 pounds, but they might gain muscle," Brassfield said. "It's not just like a look thing, its an overall get healthier and feeling better.
The grand champion, who gets $1,500, will be determined by percentage of body fat lost. Body fat percentage will be taken at the start of the contest and the end of the contest.
Men and women who lose the most weight each get $500. Participants will be weighed before and after the challenge.
The most inspirational participant will receive $250.
"It might be someone who might not have the best result on paper, but they've been in here every single time," Brassfield said. "They might do something more performance-based rather than weight loss and body fat loss."
The center also offers a buddy program, allowing members to bring a friend to work out.
"With the first of the year coming up, it might be more comfortable if you come and work out with a friend," he said.
The challenge has been offered since 2018.
Strictly Fitness will begin its ninth annual Weight Loss Challenge with a virtual kick-off 10 a.m. Jan. 15 on Facebook Live. Weigh-ins are Jan. 10 to 14. The challenge runs Jan. 15 to April 9.
Owner Brian Ousley said their Weight Loss Challenge is the club's effort to "help make our community awareness of the consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle."
"To do our part to help people focus on how important it is to get some exercise and proper nutrition," he said. "We call our program a Weight Loss Challenge, but it has nothing to do with weight loss. The winner of our challenge is the individual who loses the highest percentage of body fat."
The man and woman who loses the highest percentage of body fat each win $1,000. The teen losing the most body fat wins $500.
Before the challenge, participants receive a full assessment, which includes body fat percentage, body mass index, visual body fat.
"A lot of people go from the sofa doing nothing to getting in the gym every day with all our personal trainers, all our classes," Ousley said.
Proceeds from the Strictly Fitness challenge benefit Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center and Fostering Hope.
Each facility will host 5K runs toward the end of the challenge.
"That 5K kind of measures your progress over those 12 weeks," Ousley said.
If you go
WHAT: Weight Loss Challenge.
WHEN: Sign ups, Jan 2-13; Challenge, Jan. 15-April 9.
WHERE: Strictly Fitness, 336 East Side Blvd.
REGISTRATION: $35 for non-members; $25 for members.
INFORMATION: Brian, (918) 683-2639 or Strictly Fitness Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyFitnessMuskogee
WHAT: Weight Loss Challenge.
WHEN: Weigh-ins, Jan 8; Challenge, Jan. 10-April 9.
WHERE: Champion Fitness, 2250 E. Shawnee Bypass.
REGISTRATION: $25 for members; $85 for non-members.
