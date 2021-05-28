Three Oklahoma students have received $1,000 V.R. Carter Memorial Scholarships from the Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth.
Ariana Richardson of Enid graduated from the Oklahoma School for the Blind and is attending the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. She is majoring in psychology with plans to become a mental health therapist.
Kaylee Ragon of Tecumseh graduated from the Oklahoma School for the Blind and is attending the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. She plans to major in Deaf Education and Speech Language Pathology with the goal of becoming a teacher or a speech pathologist.
William Lambley of Owasso graduated from Rejoice Christian School and has been accepted at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. His course of study is in Communications. He plans to use his degree in the area of motivational speaking.
The Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth is a Muskogee-based foundation that advocates for the education of visually impaired students across the state of Oklahoma. They offer mini-grants to teachers of visually impaired students and scholarships to qualifying students who plan to continue their education through a vocational school or college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.