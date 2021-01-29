Local Girl Scouts begin cookie sales

Area Girl Scouts found new ways to sell their cookies while seeking to stay safe from COVID-19 this year.
The annual Girl Scout Cookie sale runs through March 21.
Some troops will set up cookie booths at area businesses, said Cindy Berg, who handles the cookie program for the Girl Scouts' Lake Wood service unit, which serves Muskogee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties. She said booths will be set up at Arvest Banks in Muskogee, Eufaula and Wagoner on weekends through February.
"They have approved us to have booths when they're closed," she said.
The council also is working to set up booths at other businesses in the area, Berg said.
Girls will take COVID-prevention precautions at the cookie booths.
"They are to wear masks," Berg said. "Some troop leaders are going to try to get the girls to wear gloves. We're going to have hand sanitizer with us, try to stay a distance from our customers."
Scouts also have options to sell cookies online, said Celeste Franklin, director of product programs for Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
"Girls get their cookie sites set up and they have a link they can share with customers," Franklin said. "They email it out to people. The customer can place order on cookie site and pay by credit card. They can choose the option of having the cookies shipped or girl-delivered."
Franklin said Digital Cookies offer scouts "multiple ways to reach their customers."
Starting on Feb. 1, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma council website will list specific troops with a digital cookie links. People can use the link to have cookies shipped directly to their home, Franklin said.
"If somebody doesn't know a girl and doesn't want shipping, there is a spot on our website that, if you put in "Find Cookies," it will take you to a page where you put in all your information," she said. "You don't make a payment, you just say what you want, and we will send that to a girl in your area that will contact you."
People also can get Cookie Finder app for their smartphone, Franklin said.
The annual cookie sales help scouts learn a variety of life skills, she said.
“They learn goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, so we wanted to do all we could do to make the sale happen safely," Franklin said.
Berg said proceeds from cookie sales benefit area troops.
"It helps us pay for any trips that we go on, fun activities we do," she said. "We also give back to our community. We do food banks. We help animal shelters. Anything in our community we can help with, we try. And it helps supply crafts and things for our meetings."
Berg said some area troops are meeting online through such programs as Zoom during the pandemic.
Others, however are meeting in person, she said. "We're just taking safety precautions, such as taking temperatures during meetings and have them wear masks and keep their distance."
If you buy
• This year's cookies: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S'mores, Toffee-tastic and Lemon-Ups. Cost is $6 a box.
• Keep up with current cookie sale locations on the following website https://www.gseok.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html
Upcoming area cookie booth locations include:
• Arvest Bank Drive-thru, 735 N. York St., 4 to 6 p.m. Feb 13; 1:35 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20; 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
• Arvest Bank Drive-thru, 1521 Oklahoma 51, Wagoner; 1:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 13; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14; 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
• Arvest Bank Drive-thru, 110 S. First St., Eufaula; 1:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 13; 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
• To make an order and have a Girl Scout deliver cookies to you, go to https://www.gseok.org/en/cookies/find-cookies/cookie-request.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.