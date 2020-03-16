Muskogee County commissioners plan to announce on Wednesday new guidelines for employees and the provision of services as they escalate efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Municipal leaders announced the implementation of similar measures designed to curb the anticipated increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. Planning intensified after Gov. Kevin Stitt declared on Sunday a state of emergency.
City Manager Mike Miller issued on Monday a memorandum to municipal employees that outlines Muskogee's preparedness for COVID-19. The document provides guidance for employee leave during "this stage of the pandemic, and what we are doing to protect our employees and others."
Municipal employees who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are being urged to stay home and use sick leave or vacation time. Those who have no compensated time available to take are being asked to document the time, which may be covered by a $750 billion bill being considered in the U.S. Senate after it was approved by a majority of members in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Congress is currently considering measures that would require a certain amount of paid leave be provided to deal with national health emergencies such as COVID-19," Miller states in the memorandum. "However, until such law passes, the implications of leave have more to do with rights within our policies and accommodations we can make for our employees."
Miller said any changes made to federal law will be adopted by the city as part of its efforts to curb community spread of what public health experts consider a new, highly contagious disease.
Commissioners could implement similar measures when they meet Wednesday during a special meeting. District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke met with other county officers, District Attorney Orvil Loge and District Judge Bret Smith to discuss pandemic protocols in anticipation of adopting guidelines to address what has been described as a "rapidly changing situation."
Smith said he and other members of the local judiciary have been meeting regularly to discuss the pandemic and the public response. He asked commissioners on Monday to "enact reasonable safeguards" that provide the flexibility needed to protect "folks' constitutional rights and the public's ability to enter our building" while protecting those who might be vulnerable to the coronavirus.
"Even though this is a slow week in the legal system, I don’t know if it will be next week or the week after that" when COVID-19 cases become more prevalent in the state, Smith said, noting the number of cases is expected to increase exponentially. "So what I am telling you is we intend to have that flexibility, and we also need to be able to get the word out quickly when the situation changes."
Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma D. Gurich ordered on Monday the immediate cancelation of all jury terms for at least 30 days. The order mandates the continuance of "all civil, criminal and juvenile jury trials" to the "next available docket" and provides guidance for prohibiting persons who are symptomatic or have been exposed to the coronavirus from entering courtrooms and courthouse offices.
Joan Lange, coordinating nurse at Muskogee County Health Department, said the pandemic is changing rapidly — the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased from eight to 10 during a short presentation during the commissioners' meeting. She said while more tests are available in Oklahoma, there are not enough tests for everybody in the state with symptoms to be tested.
"Not everybody will get tested because we don’t have an abundance of tests available," Lange said. "We are getting more to the state health department, and we have gotten more over the weekend in the county, but we still don’t have a test for everybody in the state of Oklahoma or everybody who is sick when they present to a doctor."
Guidelines for testing also are evolving as the threat of community spread increases. Lange said she was hopeful the new testing guidelines will be issued before the Muskogee County Health Department receives more tests on Tuesday or Wednesday.
"The more we test the more the numbers are going to be, and that's going to make people more panicked," Lange said.
You should know
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
• Those who need to engage with government agencies are encouraged to visit the entity’s website to learn about online options rather than in-person visits. Visit Oklahoma.gov for a directory of state agencies and links to their websites.
• Pursuant to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state health officials also recommend avoiding gatherings that consist of more than 50 people.
• Voters who plan to cast ballots in an upcoming election on April 7 are being encouraged to apply now for absentee ballots. Those who wish to do so must apply by 5 p.m. April l.
• Muskogee County taxpayers may make payments online, by telephone or by placing payment in a drop box outside the office. Those who need to make payments to the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office may do so online or by telephone.
• The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development announced the American Job Centers will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
• A COVID-19 hotline is operational from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is (877) 215-8336.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.