Local grocery store teams up for food giveaway

Lee Smith said it's the right thing to do to help the community in need.
Smith, the store manager of Mini-Max Foods, 2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, distributed boxes of food and personal items to the hundreds of people that showed up on Tuesday.
Smith said the turnout was "very surprising."
"They started lining up at 8 a.m.," he said. "The giveaway began at noon and the last item was given away about an hour later."
Bill Johnson, owner of Mini-Max, said the event was a combined effort of several organizations.
"We gave away food, personal items, and toys to 400 families today — it was a unified effort of Feed The Children, Mini-Max, and Genesis 12:2," he said. "Several community volunteers donated their time and energy to the people. We could have given away two truckloads of products."
Along with the volunteers, employees of the store helped with the distribution. Morgan Hardy said she didn't know until Tuesday morning that she was going to be helping out.
"I was messaged before I got here," she said. "When I got here and saw the line I thought, 'It's going to be a long day.' It was a long day, but it went by quickly."
Smith also said that helping out the community in ways like the giveaway lets the community know Mini-Max is there for them.
"It shows Mr. Johnson is here to provide things, not just to make money," he said. "We're selling food, but we're also giving away food."
A similar giveaway was held last May. Johnson also gave away free gallons of milk through 2020.
“We’ve been able to make significant progress this year in our overall plans and are very excited about going forward for next year,” he said. “We’ve been able to help a lot of nonprofits by helping them with food and lowering their costs.”
Johnson also said that 2020 has been a "challenging year to so many."
"We have distributed three truckloads of groceries, 13 weekly truckloads of fresh milk, and been able to assist several nonprofits in their ministries in 2020," he said. "We are excited about our plans and opportunities for growing our capacity to serve in 2021. We thank our employees and many of our customers who support us in our efforts to be a blessing. Genesis 12:2 is our calling."
